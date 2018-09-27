UEFA EURO 2024 ambassador Philipp Lahm (L), and German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel (C) pose for photographers after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (R) announced that Germany will host the UEFA EURO 2024 soccer championship during a ceremony at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announces that Germany will host the UEFA EURO 2024 soccer championship during a ceremony at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday chose Germany to host the EURO 2024 over Turkey, which failed for the fourth time to become a venue for the continental national teams' soccer tournament.

Germany, which hosted the EURO 1988 and the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, prevailed over Turkey by 12 votes to four.

"I am really looking forward to another celebration of the best of European national team football in 2024 and I know that Germany will be fantastic hosts and that we will see a wonderful tournament both on and off the pitch," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart and Munich will be the host cities.

Chairman of the German soccer federation Reinhard Grindel, meanwhile, showed gratitude to the committee for choosing the German bid.

"I am fully aware of the responsibility and how much this tournament means to UEFA. Tomorrow we will start doing all we can to meet the high expectations you have of us," Grindel said.