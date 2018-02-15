(L-R) Gold medalists team Germany Tobias Wendl, Tobias Arlt, Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and team members celebrate after winning the Luge Team Relay competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 15 February 2018. EPA/DANIEL KOPATSCH

(L-R) Gold medalists from team Germany Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl and Tobias T Arl react during the venue ceremony for the Luge Team Relay competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 15 February 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Gold medalists team Germany Tobias Wend and Tobias Arlt come in to celebrate with other team members Natalie Geisenberger and Johannes Ludwig (not seen) in the Luge Team Relay competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 15 February 2018. EPA/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Germany on Thursday won the Luge Team Relay and secured another gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Canada's team finished 0.355 seconds behind and secured the silver, while Austria took bronze.

Natalia Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and the Tobias Wendl-Tobias Arlt pair, all gold winners at Sochi in 2014 except for Ludwig, were the best in their respective descents.

Russia's athletes, who took the silver in Sochi before the country was disqualified for doping, came in seventh while competing under the Olympic Athlete from Russia neutral flag on Thursday.