German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel (L) and German national soccer team head coach Joachim Loew (R) arrive for a press conference to announce the provisional German squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the German soccer museum in Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

German national soccer team head coach Joachim Loew speaks during a press conference to announce the provisional German squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the German soccer museum in Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

German national soccer team head coach Joachim Loew arrives for a press conference to announce the provisional German squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the German soccer museum in Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany coach Joachim Low has signed a contract extension until 2022, a month ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday.

Low, Germany's head coach since 2006, is now set to lead his national team through the UEFA Euro 2020 and the World Cup 2022, due to be held in Qatar.

"Joachim Low has extended his contract as Die Mannschaft head coach until 2022!" the DFB posted to Twitter.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel made the announcement just before Low stated the provisional German squad for the 2018 World Cup, where Germany is to defend the title between June 14 and July 15.