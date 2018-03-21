Germany's head coach Joachim Loew (C) with players Mats Hummels (L) and Toni Kroos (R) during a training session of the German national soccer team in Duesseldorf, Germany, Mar 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany international Thomas Muller said on Wednesday that his team was excited about the chance to tie the current record of 23 consecutive games without a defeat in the upcoming friendly matches against Spain and Brazil.

If current world champion Germany does not lose the next two matches, they would equal the streak achieved by the West German team 28 years ago under head coach Jupp Derwall.

"We are excited before the two matches - the results will have a special value. If everything goes well, it will be like a new engine for the national team," Muller said at a press conference.

Muller added he was anxious to face both Spain, which won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and soccer powerhouse Brazil, the host country for the 2014 World Cup where Germany won their fourth title.

The German national side gathered for a training session on Wednesday under the direction of head coach Joachim Loew to prepare for the pre-World Cup friendlies, first on Friday against Spain in Dusseldorf, followed by Brazil four days later in Berlin.