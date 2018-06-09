Saudi Arabia's Taisir al-Jassim (L) scores a goal during a pre-World Cup friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen, Germany, on June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's Toni Kroos and Saudi Arabia's Yahya al-Shehri in action during a pre-World Cup friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen, Germany, on June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Germany's team reacts after winning an pre-World Cup friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen, Germany, on June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Germany's Mats Hummels reacts during a pre-World Cup friendly soccer match between Germany and Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen, Germany, on June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in its send-off friendly here Friday night, although the team's performance left much to be desired.

The defending world champions dominated the match from the outset at BayArena in this western city against an outclassed opponent.

That led to a goal in just the eighth minute of the match, when forward Timo Werner booted a shot into the roof of the goal off a close-range pass from Marco Reus.

The Europeans then had numerous chances to stretch their lead, with two shots ricocheting off the woodwork and a pair of goals being disallowed for off-side.

The second goal came just before halftime when Omar Hawsawi scored an own goal when trying to defend a shot by German forward Thomas Muller.

Saudi goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf then made several saves after the intermission that prevented the final score from being more lopsided.

But the Germans were sloppy at times on defense, with central defender Mats Hummels on one occasion openly scolding his teammates for missing their assignments on a Saudi counter-attack.

Taisir al-Jassim pulled one back for the Saudis when he knocked home the rebound off a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

The visitors then were even close to scoring the equalizer on a counter-attack play in the waning minutes.

The match was the final friendly for both teams before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which gets under way on June 14.

Germany has been drawn into Group F along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Saudi Arabia is in Group A with Russia, Egypt and Uruguay.