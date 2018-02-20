Gold medal winner Johannes Rydzek of Germany (C), silver medal winner Fabian Riessle of Germany (L) and bronze medal winner Eric Frenzel of Germany (R) celebrate during the venue ceremony of the Nordic Combined Individual Large Hill / 10 km competition during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Johannes Rydzek's victory in the nordic combined event on Tuesday saw Germany clinch its 11th gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and put it to the top of the medal board alongside Norway.

Rydzek led the last event of the day that resulted in an all-German triple podium alongside his fellow Olympic team members Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel, who came in second and third place, respectively.

"In the last few meters, I gave everything I had, with all my heart and strength," Rydzek told the press after his win.

With these three new medals, Germany has won a total of 23 medals in South Korea.

Germany was six medals behind the Nordic nation's tally of 29, which included 11 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Third in the rankings was Canada, which consolidated its position after a gold win for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in figure skating and for Cassie Sharpe in the ski halfpipe.

The other winner in Tuesday's action was Martin Fourcade of France, who won his fifth Olympic gold and his third in PyeongChang.

Current medals by country

Gold-Silver-Bronze Total

.1. Norway 11 10 8 29

.2. Germany 11 7 5 23

.3. Canada 8 5 6 19

.4. The Netherlands 6 5 3 14

.5. France 5 4 4 13

.6. United States 5 3 4 12

.7. Sweden 4 3 0 7

.8. Austria 4 2 4 10

.9. South Korea 4 2 2 8

10. Japan 2 5 3 10

11. Switzerland 2 4 1 7

12. Italy 2 2 4 8

13. Czech Rep. 1 2 3 6

14. Slovakia 1 2 0 3

15. Belarus 1 1 0 2

16. United KIngdom 1 0 3 4

17. Poland 1 0 1 2

18. Ukraine 1 0 0 1

19. China 0 5 2 7

20. OAR 0 3 8 11

21. Australia 0 2 1 3

22. Slovenia 0 1 0 1

23. Finland 0 0 3 3

24. Spain 0 0 2 2

25. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1