Large election placards of the three leading candidates in the German federal elections (L-R) Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 17 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Constantin Zinn

Cyber threats against the electoral process in Germany, which concludes on September 26, target politicians and promote disinformation rather than the voting system itself, an expert told Efe.

“It is a serious threat, this is not an imaginary threat, it is an existing one and a growing one,” Sam van der Staak, Head of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance Europe Programme, told Efe in an interview. EFE