Portuguese athletes Alexandre Nobre (c), who won the Havana Triathlon on Feb. 25, 2018, and Miguel Arraiolos (l), who came in second, pose in Havana along with Canada's John Rasmussen (r). EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Athletes Leslie Amat Álvarez (2nd from right), of Cuba; Anabel Knoll (r) of Germany, and Megan Folei (3rd from right) of the US, compete in the Havana Triathlon on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Germany's Anabel Knoll crosses the finish line to win the Havana Triathlon in the women's category on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Germany's Anabel Knoll and Portugal's Alexandre Nobre on Sunday here won gold medals in the fourth edition of the Ibero-American Triathlon Championship in Havana.

In second place after Knoll came Cuba's Leslie Amat, while Brazilian Vittoria Lopes won the bronze medal.

It was Nobre's second consecutive gold in the event, which took him 1 hour 50 minutes and 23 seconds to complete.

"We came (here) aware of several rivals, especially the Canadians and the Germans. It was a tough race, since it was very hot, but thanks to the training and our joint work we achieved a great result," Nobre said.

Another member of the Portuguese team, Miguel Arraiolos, won the silver medal in the men's event, crossing the finish line one second behind Nobre, and in third place it was Canada's John Rasmussen, 17 seconds back.

On Saturday, which was devoted to the Half Iron event and the Sprint, Cuba's Michel Gonzalez and Costa Rica's Zeljka Saban Milicic took the Half Iron titles. It was Gonzalez's second consecutive win, with a time of 4 hours 3 minutes and 50 seconds after swimming 1.9 kilometers, biking 90 km and running 21 km (1.2, 56 and 13 miles, respectively).

Coming in second for the men was Mexico's Leonardo Saucedo, with a time of 4h 17m 2s and in third was Colombia's Jesus Andres Cruz (4h 26m 48s).

Milicic completed the women's Half Iron event in 4h 55m 45s.

Mexico's Fiona Bernal won the women's Sprint with a time of 1h 1m 2s, followed by Cuban competitors Rosa Elena Ramos Garces (1h 12m 20s) and Niuska Figueredo Bringa (1h 13m 50s).

And Cuba's Cristian Carmenate won the men's Sprint in 1h 3m 12s, followed by El Salvador's Melvin Martinez (1h 3m 44s) and fellow Cuban Yasmany Santa (1h 4m 17s).