Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil was named to start in Sunday's match against Mexico, both teams' opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Germany begins its defense of the title against a Mexican starting lineup that includes Sevilla defender Miguel Layun and Real Sociedad defender Hector Moreno.
Both teams are competing in Group F, along with Sweden and South Korea.
Germany's starting lineup under head coach Joachim Low:
Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Marvin Plattenhardt, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Timo Werner.
Mexico's starting lineup under head coach Juan Carlos Osorio:
Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.