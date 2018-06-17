Supporters of Mexico before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Germany warms up prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

German supporters prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mesut Ozil of Germany (R) and Julian Draxler warm up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil was named to start in Sunday's match against Mexico, both teams' opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Germany begins its defense of the title against a Mexican starting lineup that includes Sevilla defender Miguel Layun and Real Sociedad defender Hector Moreno.

Both teams are competing in Group F, along with Sweden and South Korea.

Germany's starting lineup under head coach Joachim Low:

Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Marvin Plattenhardt, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Timo Werner.

Mexico's starting lineup under head coach Juan Carlos Osorio:

Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.