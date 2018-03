German Thomas Dressen during the men's Downhill of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Kvitfjell, Norway, 10 March 2018. EPA/CORNELIUS POPPE

Germany's Thomas Dressen on Saturday claimed his second win of the season in the men's downhill at the Kvitfjell resort in Norway.

He finished with a time of 1:49.17, and was followed by Beat Feuz of Switzerland, who came a close second (1:49.25), and Aksel Lund Svindal, who was competing on home snow (1:49.34).

The winner of the crystal globe will be decided next week in Are, Sweden.