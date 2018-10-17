France's Antoine Griezmann (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Stade de France in Paris. EFE-EPA IAN LANGSDON

Germany's Toni Kroos converts a penalty against France during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Stade de France in Paris. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fails to stop a shot by France's Antoine Griezmann during a UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Stade de France in Paris. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit-Tesson

Antoine Griezmann had a double here Tuesday to lead World Cup champions France 2-1 over Germany in a UEFA Nations League match.

The result leaves Les Bleus atop League A Group 1 with 7 points from three matches, while struggling Germany have just 1 point after three games and are sure to be relegated if they don't beat the second-place Dutch.

The visitors scored first in front of 80,000 spectators at Stade de France, as Toni Kroos converted from the spot in the 14th minute after the referee awarded a penalty for a hand ball by Presnel Kimpembe.

Germany, winners of the 2014 World Cup, dominated for most of the first half and might have doubled or even tripled their advantage but for the efforts of French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Missing the solid team play that characterized their triumph a few months ago in Russia, France were forced to rely on individual brilliance.

Last week, Kylian Mbappe rose to the occasion in a friendly against Iceland, on Tuesday, it was the turn of Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann.

Les Bleus were much improved to start the second half and though Mbappe failed to prevail in a battle with Germany keeper Manuel Neuer in the 50th minute, Griezmann buried a Lucas Hernandez cross to bring France level in the 62nd.

The match seemed destined to end 1-1 until a controversial penalty call in the 80th minute.

France's Blaise Matuidi appeared to step on the foot of Mats Hummel when the German challenged him in the box, but the referee cited Hummel for the foul. Griezmann stepped to the line and delivered the winner.