German doubles players Jan-Lennard Struff (L) and Tim Puetz celebrate after defeating Spain in the third rubber of a Davis Cup quarter-final tie held at the bull ring in Valencia, Spain, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

The German pair of Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz held off a comeback from the Spanish duo of Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez to win a four-hour, 40-minute marathon 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 here Saturday and give their team a 2-1 lead in that Davis Cup quarter-final tie.

The Lopezes stormed back from two sets down and had real chances to seal a comeback win in the decider, but they will rue not having converted more break-point opportunities.

The Spaniards won just two of their 20 break points for the match and failed to convert any of their five break-point chances in the fifth set.

The visitors used strong serving and net play to dominate the early stage of the match, played in a light drizzle on a clay-court in this eastern city's bull ring.

They did not face a single break point in the first set, which they clinched on the strength of a single service break in the fourth game.

After fending off break points early in the second set, the German pair earned a key service break in the fifth game that was all they would need for a two-set advantage.

Things looked bleak for the Spaniards when they went down an early break at 2-0 in the third set, but it was at that juncture that they started imposing their game for the first time.

Although the Spanish pair squandered several more chances to break serve, they finally broke through on a drop shot by Marc Lopez to earn a 5-3 lead and clinched the set a game later.

The drama then really began in the fourth set, when Spain went up 6-5 with a service break only to get broken in the ensuing game and face a do-or-die tiebreaker.

Despite falling down an early mini-break, Spain managed to win seven of the next nine points to draw level at two sets apiece.

The nail-biting fifth set went with serve until the 11th game, when the Germans, who had saved five break points in the eighth game, broke the Spaniards and clinched victory with one final service hold.

"This was without a doubt one of the toughest losses of my career. In Davis (Cup), it's tough to change the dynamics of the match ... but we were able to turn things around and that's why it makes you so mad to lose a match like this," Feliciano Lopez said afterward.

The tie continues on Sunday with a blockbuster singles match pitting world No. 1 Rafael Nadal against Germany's top player and world No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

If the 10-time French Open champion can shake off the rust (prior to Friday, he had not played for more than two months due to injury) and defeat Zverev, the tie will come down to a match between Spain's David Ferrer and Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

In Friday's opening singles, Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead by routing Ferrer in straight sets, while Nadal drew level at 1-1 with a convincing victory over Kohlschreiber.