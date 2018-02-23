Supporters celebrate after Brooks Macek of Germany scored 1-0 against Canada during the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between Canada and Germany at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, 23 Feb 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Dejected Canadian players react after their defeat in the Men's Ice Hockey semi final match between Canada and Germany at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Germany's men's ice hockey team will face the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad in the final of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after beating Canada in a 4-3 surprise semi-final victory on Friday.

Previously, the OAR team beat the team from the Czech Republic 3-0 in their semi-final match.

The two teams, which have never faced each other in an Olympic final, will compete on Sunday at the Gangneung ice hockey center in South Korea.

The Canadian team has won three of the last four ice hockey Winter Olympic finals: Salt Lake City (2002), at home in Vancouver (2010), and Sochi (2014).