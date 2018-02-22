Aaron Kostner of Italy reacts on the snow during the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre / Alpesnia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Jason Lamy Chappuis of France in action during the Ski Jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Judges watching an athlete during the Ski Jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Mario Seidl of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the bronze medal during the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre / Alpesnia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Norway (silver), Germany (gold) and Austria (bronze) celebrate during the venue ceremony the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre / Alpesnia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle, Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek of Germany celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre / Alpesnia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The German team won the gold in the men's Nordic combined large hill event on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After medals in individual events were snapped up by Eric Frenzel, Fabian Riessle and Johannes Rydzek, Germany consolidated its position in the team events and has now clinched the three gold medals on offer in the Nordic combined.

The German team on Thursday, which also included Vinzenz Geiger, was placed behind Austria after the ski jumping stage; however, it gained the lead in the 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay and finished 52.7 seconds ahead of Norway, which came second.

Jan Schmid, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber and Joergen Graabak claimed silver for Norway, while the Austrian team of Wilhelm Denifl, Lukas Klapfer, Bernhard Gruber and Mario Seidl walked away with bronze.