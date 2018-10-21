Getafe's French midfielder Dimitri Foulquier (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Rayo Vallecano during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match at the stadium of Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/J.p.gandul

Rayo Vallecano's Trejo (R) in action against Getafe's Dimitri Foulquier (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe at the stadium of Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

Rayo Vallecano's Santiago Comesana (R) in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe at the stadium of Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

Getafe on Sunday prevailed over Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in an intense La Liga match, leaving Rayo stuck in the Spanish league's relegation zone after having failed to earn a win in the last five games.

Getafe missed a golden opportunity to get onto the scoreboard early in the match, as Uruguayan midfielder Mauro Arambarri was set up for a one-on-one situation against Spanish goalkeeper Alberto Garcia, who blocked the ball.

At the quarter-hour mark, Rayo squandered the best scoring opportunity in the entire first half, as Getafe net-minder David Soria was able to intercept a pass by Spanish center back Jordi Amat as he headed the ball to Spanish center back Alex Galvez, who was ready to fire.

The game remained evenly matched and went down to a midfield battle, with neither team able to turn ball possession into a goal before the first half ended.

After the intermission, the match was interrupted repeatedly due to fouls - some of which were rough - but both teams were keen to reach the opposite goal.

Although Rayo got closer to opening the scoring when Spanish winger Adri Embarba headed the ball into the woodwork, it was Getafe who broke the scoreless deadlock shortly after the one-hour mark.

Portuguese left-back Vitorino Antunes sent a cross into the area and French right-back Dimitri Foulquier put it home on a header in the 63rd minute.

It took Getafe only a few minutes to double their lead, thanks to an own goal from Spanish defender Sergio Akieme in his first-ever La Liga match, who was trying to clear a cross from Getafe striker Jaime Mata but instead fired the ball into his side's net in the 67th minute.

Akieme partially redeemed himself by sending a cross into the area that Spanish forward Raul de Tomas put home in the 74th minute, but the equalizer never came.

Rayo's loss keeps them in 19th place in the La Liga standings with five points, while Getafe provisionally sits in the ninth spot with 12 points pending other matches Sunday.