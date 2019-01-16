Getafe goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola makes a stop against Real Valladolid during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 16 tie at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

Real Valladolid striker Daniele Verde (L) advances the ball against Getafe during the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

Getafe's Angel (No. 9 in red) converts a penalty against Real Valladolid during the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/R. Garcia

Getafe are through to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Real Valladolid here Tuesday to win the knockout-stage tie 2-1 on aggregate.

But the hosts and their supporters had reason to feel aggrieved over the circumstances that led to Getafe's winning goal.

Though Getafe began the night with a 1-0 lead after winning the first leg, Valladolid did not play like a team resigned to defeat and looked the likelier of the two sides to score until the incident that ultimately decided the contest.

In the 27th minute, Getafe's Hugo Duro went down in the Valladolid area after finding his path blocked by defender Antoñito Regal.

Though Duro did not ask for a penalty, chief official Javier Alberola Rojas consulted the video assistant referee and then pointed to the spot.

Amid jeers from the 11,000-plus at Jose Zorrilla stadium and the stunned disbelief of the Valladolid players, Angel - the author of the only goal in the first leg - converted to give Getafe a 2-0 overall advantage.

The home side regrouped and created a pair of chances before the break: a shot by Daniele Verde that hit the leg of Getafe goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola and a Leo Suarez strike that took unlucky bounce and went over the crossbar.

Valladolid pressed harder in the second half and finally got on the scoreboard in the 50th minute, as Verde took a great ball from Antoñito and surprised Chichizola.

The home side lost impetus as the minutes passed, but got a great chance to pull level in the 84th minute when Getafe defender Bruno fouled Oscar Plano and the referee awarded a penalty.

With everything on the line, Ruben Alcaraz sent his shot straight into the hands of Chichizola.