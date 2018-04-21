Getafe on Saturday defeated Eibar 1-0 in the 34th round of La Liga, moving one step closer to finishing the Spanish league in Europa League-qualifying position.
Although Eibar started the match strong, Getafe defender Mathias Olivera netted the winner after 22 minutes.
Following its third straight win, Getafe provisionally jumps to seventh place with 48 points, ahead of Sevilla on goal difference.
Eibar, which had only a single win in its past eight matches, remains in 12th place with 43 points.
Unbeaten Barcelona leads the La Liga standings with 83 points, and is just one win away from claiming the La Liga title.