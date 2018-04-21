Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic (up) asks for help for Getafe's Spanish forward Angel Luis Rodriguez (L, down) during their Spanish La Liga soccer game at Ipurua Stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Getafe's defender Mathias Olivera (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Getafe, in Eibar, northern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Eibar's midfielder Fabian Orellana (C) vies for the ball with Getafe's defender Damian Suarez (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Getafe, in Eibar, northern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Getafe on Saturday defeated Eibar 1-0 in the 34th round of La Liga, moving one step closer to finishing the Spanish league in Europa League-qualifying position.

Although Eibar started the match strong, Getafe defender Mathias Olivera netted the winner after 22 minutes.

Following its third straight win, Getafe provisionally jumps to seventh place with 48 points, ahead of Sevilla on goal difference.

Eibar, which had only a single win in its past eight matches, remains in 12th place with 43 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona leads the La Liga standings with 83 points, and is just one win away from claiming the La Liga title.