Getafe striker Jorge Molina (L) vies for the ball with Manu Garcia of Alaves during a LaLiga match at Alfonso Perez coliseum in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, Jan. 18. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Getafe forward Jaime Mata celebrates after scoring his second goal of the night against Alaves in a LaLiga match at Alfonso Perez coliseum in Getafe, Spain, on Friday, Jan. 18. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Alaves midfielder Tomas Pina (L) challenges Getafe defender Vitorino Antunes during a LaLiga match at Alfonso Perez coliseum in Getafe, Spain, on Friday, Jan. 18. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata each had a brace here Friday to lead Getafe 4-0 over Alaves as the hosts tightened their grip on sixth place in LaLiga.

With the win, Getafe climb to 31 points, just a point behind fifth-place Alaves.

The match-day 20 battle between two clubs who are unexpectedly vying for European places unfolded on an especially frigid night at Alfonso Perez coliseum in suburban Madrid.

Getafe threatened twice in the opening 10 minutes with opportunities conjured by Mata, Molina and Vitorino Antunes. The visitors survived the early flurry, but had no response.

The decisive moment came in the 31st minute, when the referee awarded Getafe a penalty for Guillermo Maripan's foul inside the box against Sebastian Cristoforo.

Mata stepped to the line and converted to make it 1-0.

The advantage grew to 2-0 in the first minute of the second half with Molina's first goal of the night, followed in the 54th minute by his second, off a deft back-heel pass from Mata.

Trailing 3-0 with more than 30 minutes to play, Alaves seemed to give up on the contest.

Mata added a fourth goal in the 88th minute and Getafe posted their eighth clean sheet of the season.