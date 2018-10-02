Celta defender Hugo Mayo (R) and Getafe's Amath Ndiaye vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 1, at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Getafe players celebrate a goal against Celta during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 1, at Balaidos stadium in Celta, Spain. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas.

Celta forward Iago Aspas (R) weaves around Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 2, at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta and visiting Getafe played to a 1-1 draw here Monday in a seventh-round dual between two mid-table La Liga sides.

The final score flattered the hosts, as the Madrid side dominated for most of the match in front of more than 14,000 at Vigo's Balaidos stadium, where Celta supporters gave vent to their growing unhappiness with coach Antonio Mohamed.

Celta started brightly and virtually monopolized possession for the opening 10 minutes before ceding the initiative.

The first opportunity of the night went to Getafe as a Celta corner turned into a counter punctuated by Amath's shot - stopped by goalkeeper Sergio - and a strike by Angel that went sailing over the cross-bar.

But the first goal belonged to Celta. Maxi Gomez exploited a miscalculation by visiting keeper David Soria to give the home side a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

With a goal on the board, Celta fell back to defend and Getafe responded by pressing hard for the equalizer. A blast from Jorge Molina bounced off the cross-bar before Angel forced a save from Sergio and narrowly missed on a header right before the break.

Getafe stuck to their strategy in the second half and Celta grew even more conservative.

While Mohamed's changes were aimed at shoring up the back line, Getafe coach Jose Bordalas opted for Jaime Mata, who led the second division in scoring last season with 36 goals for Real Valladolid.

And Mata delivered, scoring in the 77th minute from close range.

Play opened up in the final minutes and both keepers were tested, Sergio by Rober Ibañez and Soria by Brais Mendez.

Celta climbed to 8th place with 11 points from seven matches. Getafe, with 9 points, hold the 10th spot.