Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (R) vies for the ball with a Getafe player during a La Liga match at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium, in Getafe, Spain, 22 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) celebrates with his teammates after giving his squad a 1-0 lead during a La Liga match against Getafe at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar celebrates after scoring a second-half goal in a La Liga match against Getafe at Coliseo Alfonso Perez Stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Getafe's ineptitude against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid continued with a 2-0 loss at home on Saturday.

The hosts came into the match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez not having won once in La Liga in 11 matches against the Colchoneros since Simeone became head coach in late 2011.

Most remarkably, the Azulones had not scored a single goal in any of those contests.

Those two streaks now have been extended to 12, with Atletico Madrid snapping a two-match winless skid in the Spanish league thanks in large part to the play of Thomas Lemar.

The French midfielder got the visitors on the board at the 14-minute mark with a long-range, left-footed blast that richocheted off both the crossbar and Getafe net minder David Soria's back before hitting the back of the net.

Getafe tried to get some offense going over the remainder of the first half, but the hosts could only manage a free kick by Vitorino Antunes that forced a save by Jan Oblak and a long-range blast by Damian Suarez that was inadvertently deflected away by one of his teammates.

After the intermission, Lemar gave the Colchoneros a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute when he netted a goal from an acute angle after a well-constructed play featuring 18 touches by Atleti.

Getafe's problems only worsened when substitute forward Ivan Alejo was sent off for a direct red card in the 67th minute, just five minutes after taking the field.

With the win, Atletico has a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat and is fifth in the La Liga standings with eight points.

Getafe is provisionally in eighth place on the table with seven points.