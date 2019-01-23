Getafe CF's Jaime Mata (in blue) battles Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista (L) and goalkeeper Jaume Domenech during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie in Getafe, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez (R) vies for the ball with Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Getafe, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Getafe's Jorge Molina (No. 19 in blue) scores a goal against Valencia CF during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie in Getafe, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Jorge Molina's goal in the 77th minute proved sufficient here Tuesday for Getafe to beat Valencia 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.

The visitors dominated in the opening minutes on a frosty night in suburban Madrid, led on the attack by Santi Mina and Kevin Gameiro, though their first shot came only in the 20th minute, a strike by Kang In that sailed over the cross-bar.

Just seven minutes later, Getafe's Angel Rodriguez forced a save from Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech, who went on to deny the striker twice more before the break.

The contest turned nasty about mid-way through the second half and the referee handed out six yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes.

With 13 minutes left in regulation, Leandro Cabrera got the ball to Molina, who sliced through the Valencia back line and beat Domenech with a low drive.

Valencia pressed hard for the equalizer, but were stymied by the second-stingiest defense in LaLiga and will start the second leg at the Mestalla trailing 1-0.