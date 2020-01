Two men outside an old house in Getsemani in Colombia, 21 December 2019. EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Life still happens in the streets of Getsemani, a former suburb of the Colombian city of Cartagena, but its residents are trying to resist gentrification that has been looming over them for over a decade.

Every corner, street and square exhibits Cartagena’s culture of yesteryear, seducing tourists in a neighborhood where the children still play out, old people play dominos and ladies grate coconut at the entrances to their homes.EFE-EPA