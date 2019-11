Hundreds of beaches in the northeast of Brazil that were stained by an oil spill in the Atlantic have returned to normal, but the “ghost” of the slick still scares tourists and victimizes fishermen.

Two months after the first occurrences of spots that covered more than 3,000 kilometers of the northeast shores, which represents 40% of the entire Brazilian coast, tourism and fishing, the main source of income for most people, have been heavily hit by the spill.