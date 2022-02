People visit the dam of Lindoso in Labios Ourense, province of Galicia, Spain, 12 February 2022 (issued on 13 February). EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

A general view of the abandoned village of Aceredo near the dam of Lindoso in Lobios, Galicia, Spain, 13 February 2022. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

A cooking pot lies on the cracked and dried up soil of where there once was water in the abandoned village of Aceredo near the dam of Lindoso in Lobios, Galicia, Spain, 13 February 2022. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

A damaged building is seen in the abandoned village of Aceredo near the dam of Lindoso in Lobios, Galicia, Spain, 13 February 2022. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

An abandoned ghost town has emerged in the Lindoso Reservoir, on Spain’s northern border with Portugal, as a drought has almost emptied the dam attracting crowds of tourists keen to get a haunting selfie.

The Lindoso reservoir was created three decades ago when the towns of A Reloeira, Buscalque, O Bao and Lantemil were flooded in 1992.