A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

People look at giant floating balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

People look at giant floating balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK