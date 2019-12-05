More than 20 giant balloons from the show The Quest of Adventure in the World of Magical Tales floated above Bangkok, Thailand.
A visual story by Narong Sangnak
A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
People look at giant floating balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
People look at giant floating balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
A giant balloon from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants floats in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
A tourist poses for photos with giant balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
More than 20 giant balloons from the show The Quest of Adventure in the World of Magical Tales floated above Bangkok, Thailand.
A visual story by Narong Sangnak