Artists Daniel Manrique and Carla Magan of the Color Energia collective pose for a photo during an interview with Efe on San Cristobal Hill in Lima, Peru, where they are coordinated a giant mural project. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A man paints a facade of a house on San Cristobal Hill in Lima, Peru, as part of a giant mural project in that city district. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A view of the brightly colored mural being created on San Cristobal Hill in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A gigantic, multi-colored mural that, once completed, will cover an area of 320,000 square meters (3.4 million square feet) on Lima's San Cristobal Hill is helping to liven up the ubiquitous wintertime gray of Peru's capital.

Only visible in all its glory from a sufficient distance, this work of art featuring pink, yellow, orange, turquoise, blue, maroon and other colors is already spread across the facades of hundreds of homes perched on that hillside district overlooking the metropolis' historic downtown.EFE

