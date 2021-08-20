A gigantic, multi-colored mural that, once completed, will cover an area of 320,000 square meters (3.4 million square feet) on Lima's San Cristobal Hill is helping to liven up the ubiquitous wintertime gray of Peru's capital.
Only visible in all its glory from a sufficient distance, this work of art featuring pink, yellow, orange, turquoise, blue, maroon and other colors is already spread across the facades of hundreds of homes perched on that hillside district overlooking the metropolis' historic downtown.EFE
