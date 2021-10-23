People attend the 'Fridacraneos' exhibition, at the Monument to the Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 202. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

People attend the 'Fridacraneos' exhibition, at the Monument to the Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Ten giant skulls at the Revolution monument in the Mexico City center are jogging the memories related to the life and works of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The colorful skulls are the star attractions of the exhibition "Fridacráneos" which opened ahead of the “Day of the Dead,” an annual holiday to celebrate life and death to reaffirm the indigenous Mexican culture.

Local authorities said the exhibition was the brainchild of some plastic artists from the so-called Garden of Art, an iconic space in the city where people gather to trade their artistic pieces, mostly pictorial. EFE