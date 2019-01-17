Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (R) tries to control the ball as Girona defender approaches during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/AtleticoMadrid.com

Girona players celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

Atletico Madrid midfieder Saul Niguez (L) vies for the ball with Girona striker Cristhian Stuani during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

Atletico Madrid and Girona drew 3-3 here Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie and 4-4 on aggregate, but the upstart visitors are headed to the quarterfinals on the strength of their three away goals.

Atleti, who have won the Copa 10 times, most recently in 2013, led on two different occasions.

Niko Kalinic opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute, beating Girona keeper Gorka Iraizoz from close range after collecting a deep ball from Diego Godin.

The Catalan squad pulled level with a fine strike from Valery Fernandez in the 36th minute, three minutes after a second Kalinic goal was disallowed for an offside spotted by the video assistant referee.

Girona moved ahead 2-1 in the 59th minute when Cristhian Stuani got his head to Aleix Garcia's free kick. Six minutes later it was 2-2 on a goal by Angel Correa with an assist from Antoine Griezmann.

The Colchoneros turned up the pressure in pursuit of the winner. Godin saw his effort bounce off the crossbar in the 73rd minute and a Santiago Arras goal was called back for an offside in the 79th before Griezmann put Atleti ahead 3-2 with an unstoppable strike with seven minutes to go in regulation.

Yet again, Girona responded, as Seydou Doumbia scored in the 88th minute to send his team to the next round.