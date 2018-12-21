Girona defender Juanpe (center) vies for the ball with Getafe's Dimitri Foulquier during a La Liga match at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona defender Jonas Ramalho (L) vies for the ball with Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic (2-R) during a La Liga match at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's Cristhian Stuani (R) and Bernardo Espinosa celebrate after the latter's late goal against Getafe during a La Liga match at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona scored a goal in the dying minutes of the second half to pull out a 1-1 draw Friday against visiting Getafe in La Liga Matchday 17 action.

Getafe came out aggressively at Estadi Montilivi in this northeastern city, putting the hosts on their heels in the opening minutes by employing an intense high press led by forwards Jorge Molina, Angel and Jaime Mata.

The Madrid club then nearly got on the board in the 18th minute when a low shot by Molina forced Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to make a diving save.

But even though Getafe dictated play overall in the first half, the hosts had the best scoring opportunity prior to the intermission.

Borja Garcia set up that play in the 41st minute with an outstanding long-range pass to Portu, but the Spanish midfielder had one shot denied by Getafe net minder David Soria and a second by defender Vitorino Antunes.

Shortly after halftime, Girona nearly opened the scoring on a potent header from the penalty spot by Bernardo Espinosa that Soria managed to save.

Getafe finally ended the scoreless deadlock at the one-hour mark when Antunes sent a cross to the far post to an unmarked Angel, who volleyed a right-footed shot past Bounou.

Whistles could be heard at Montilivi as the final minutes ticked away, but defender Colombian Bernardo Espinosa secured a point for the home side when he headed home a free kick by Alex Granell in the 85th minute.

Although Girona nearly came away empty-handed, head coach Eusebio Sacristan said he was frustrated not to earn a home victory.

"We always strive for more. We always want to win. I think we had chances to go ahead. It annoys me a little bit because we could have used the three points. We were close, but it wasn't meant to be," Sacristan said.

With the draw, Getafe (25 points) provisionally moved into fifth place in the Spanish league and Girona (22 points) climbed into the eighth spot.