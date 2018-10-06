Gladbach's players Matthias Ginter (L), Oscar Wendt and goalkeeper Yann Sommer celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Thiago (L) and Gladbach's Matthias Ginter in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Thiago (L) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Renato Sanches (R) and Gladbach's Christoph Kramer (C) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Borussia Mönchengladbach extended Bayern's winless run with a 3-0 win in Munich's Allianz Arena, a result that has increased the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

Munich has now gone four matches without a win: three in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League.

Bayern was insecure and lacked fresh ideas during Saturday's match, while Gladbach was unforgiving, taking advantage of their win to jump to the second position in the Bundesliga, three points behind Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern in now in the fifth spot, four points down from the first place.

Gladbach scored in their first attempt, just 10 minutes into regulation, as Alassane Plea played a one-two with Jonas Hofmann before striking the ball from long distance into the bottom-right corner.

Borussia scored their second just six minutes later, after Hofmann stole the ball from Thiago Alcantara near the penalty area, crossing it over to Lars Stindl, who struck it from mid-distance into the left corner.

With two opportunities turned into goals, Gladbach had an astounding 100 percent effectiveness, while Bayern was controlling possession of the ball, but to no use.

Most of Bayern's approaches to Gladbach's goal were stopped on their track by Borussia's defenders.

By halftime, Bayern had only found two opportunities, first in the 32nd minute, with a shot by Arjen Robben off a cross by David Alaba, which was blocked by keeper Yann Sommer, and then in the 35th minute, when Sommer blocked another shot, this time by Robert Lewandowski.

After the half, Kovac replaced Robben and Thomas Muller with Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry, in an attempt to breathe new life into the team, though the results were mediocre.

Things soon went from bad to worse for Bayern, as Alaba was forced to exit the match in the 56th minute, after a hamstring injury, while Gladbach scored their third with three minutes left in regulation.

Patrick Herrmann was the one to seal Borussia's victory, scoring from close range after connecting a floating pass by Christoph Kramer.