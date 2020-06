Demolishing works are going on at the so-called Y-Block of the Norwegan Government Quarter by the Norwegian Directorate of Public Construction and Property (Statsbygg), in Oslo, Norway, 18 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Heiko Junge NORWAY OUT

Norwegian Directorate of Public Construction and Property (Statsbygg) Communications Manager Pal Weiby poses in a spiral staircase of the so-called Y-Block of the Norwegan Government Quarter, in Oslo, Norway, 18 June 2020.EFE/EPA/Heiko Junge NORWAY OUT

Construction workers sit on a steel structure below the art work 'The Fisherman' by Pablo Picasso and Carl Nesjar on the facade of the so-called Y-Block of the Norwegan Government Quarter in Oslo, Norway, 18 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Heiko Junge NORWAY OUT

There has been a glimmer of hope for an Oslo building decorated with murals by Pablo Picasso which was doomed for demolition after years of resistance from pressure groups.

Dubbed the Y-Block, the 51-year-old government building in the Norwegian capital which was the target of a terror attack in 2011 and was due to be completely demolished by the end of the year in a controversial plan. EFE-EPA

alc/ch/rb