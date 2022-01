A group of spectators attends the inauguration of the twenty-ninth edition of the Santiago a Mil 2022 Festival, at the Santa LucIa center in Santiago, Chile, 02 January 2022. After two years of sanitary restrictions, this Sunday the twenty-ninth edition of the Santiago a Thousand 2022 Festival was inaugurated in the Chilean capital with a program that includes more than 160 works, 17 invited countries and more than 120 national and 50 international productions. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

The Chilean singer Alvaro Henriquez (2R), prominent national composer and voice of the renowned band Los Tres, takes part in the inauguration of the twenty-ninth edition of the Santiago a Mil 2022 Festival, at the Santa LucIa center in Santiago, Chile, 02 January 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean singer Alvaro Henriquez (C), prominent national composer and voice of the renowned band Los Tres, takes part in the inauguration of the twenty-ninth edition of the Santiago a Mil 2022 Festival, at the Santa LucIa center in Santiago, Chile, 02 January 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean singer Alvaro Henriquez (R), prominent national composer and voice of the renowned band Los Tres, takes part in the inauguration of the twenty-ninth edition of the Santiago a Mil 2022 Festival, at the Santa LucIa center in Santiago, Chile, 02 January 2022. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

The 29th edition of the Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival kicked off in the Chilean capital on Sunday after two years of health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will feature more than 160 performances by 120 national and 50 international production houses from 17 countries.

Álvaro Henríquez of the Los Tres, a well-known Chilean rock band, performed to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Roberto Parra, the brother of noted artist Violeta Parra. EFE