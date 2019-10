People gather in the best-known fireworks district in New Delhi to buy crackers a few days before Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, in New Delhi, Oct. 23, 2019 (released Oct. 26, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUEIRIA

People gather in the best-known fireworks district in New Delhi to buy crackers a few days before Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, in New Delhi, Oct. 23, 2019 (released Oct. 26, 2019). EFE/UJWALA P

To counter the pollution from Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, India's Supreme Court only authorizes the sale of "green" firecrackers, which have a QR code embedded in the box, in New Delhi, Oct. 23, 2019 (released Oct. 26, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUEIRIA

Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, will be celebrated in India on Sunday but a dark cloud has engulfed the country’s fireworks industry ahead of the festivities.

"We have been earning our livelihood by selling crackers for generations. But not any more. We are now looking for other ways to earn our bread and butter," Chitreshwar Srivastav, an owner of one of the oldest firecracker stores in New Delhi, told EFE.

