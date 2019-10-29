Attorney Gloria Allred poses for EFE during an interview in New York, on 19 October 2019 (Issued 28 October 2019). Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, actor and comedian Bill Cosby, magnate Jeffrey Epstein and singer R. Kelly have something in common, namely Gloria Allred, the 78-year-old attorney who has defended and is defending women who allege having been sexually assaulted by these celebrities. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, actor and comedian Bill Cosby, magnate Jeffrey Epstein and singer R. Kelly have something in common: Gloria Allred, the 78-year-old attorney who has defended and is defending women who allege having been sexually assaulted by these celebrities.

"All these cases have in common that a predator has abused his power and perhaps betrayed the trust which had been placed in him, and this has gone on for far too long, but the only way that changes is for women to be brave," Allred told EFE in an interview in New York.