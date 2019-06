Farmers plant rice in a paddy field during National Paddy Day Tinpiple village, on the outskirt of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal,30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Farmer sweating while planting rice in a paddy field during National Paddy Day Tinpiple village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal,30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Farmers in Nepal were celebrating National Paddy Day, also known as Asar Pandra, which marks the beginning of rice planting season. As well as being an important date in the agricultural calendar, the occasion has cultural significance, too.

There are various festivities, including the preparation of meals with muddy water and frolicking in the mud - mud here being a symbol of prosperity. The agricultural sector accounts for about 28.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).