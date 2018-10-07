Rayo Vallecano defender Luis Advincula (l.) vies for the ball with Oscar Rodriguez (r.) of Leganes at Butarque Stadium in Madrid on Oct. 6, 2018, a match won by Leganes 10-0. EFE-EPA/Fernando Villar

Leganes midfielder Mikel Vesga (l.) vies for the ball with Rayo Vallecano defender Abdoulaye Ba (r.) at Butarque Stadium in Madrid on Oct. 6, 2018, a match won by Leganes 10-0. EFE-EPA/Fernando Villar

Leganes defender Jonathan Silva (r.) vies for the ball with Rayo Vallecano player Oscar Trejo (r.) at Butarque Stadium in Madrid on Oct. 6, 2018, a match won by Leganes 10-0. EFE-EPA/Fernando Villar

Leganes, with Mauricio Pellegrino as manager, overcame Rayo Vallecano 1-0, thanks to a goal by the Argentine Guido Carrillo early in a clash in which both squads were on the attack from the start, but despite isolated threats by its opponent, the local team knew how to control the visitors.

The expected occurred, that when a team plays on its home turf it gets off to a quicker start. Oscar Rodriguez of Leganes tried first to connect with Santos, passing the ball that the Uruguayan coudn't reach, then soon afterwards made a penalty kick that hit the crossbar and just missed scoring.

Leganes kept its self-confidence and stayed on the attack, and at minute 13 it paid off. Tarin, this time as a forward, kicked the ball from the touchline and Rayo's Alex Moreno hesitated in clearing it away. Santos took advantage of his uncertainty and passed it inside the box where Carrillo booted it home to make it 1-0, which would turn out to be the final score.

The visitors seemed determined to weather the storm with isolated incursions during which Leganes goalkeeper Cuellar, with what seemed like some uncertainty, managed to stop any possible scores.

Leganes's Bustinza at this point suffered an injury, but for a time wouldn't give in to the pain, until it got to be too much and he was replaced by Omeruo.

In the second half, after a slow start, Rayo went on the attack once more but the home team dedicated itself to controlling it and kept its 1-0 victory.