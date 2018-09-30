Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is seen in action during a game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sept. 29, 2018, that ended in a scoreless tie. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (r.) greets Atletico Madrid players after a game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sept. 29, 2018, that ended in a scoreless tie. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (r.) attempts to get around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sept. 29, 2018, that ended in a scoreless tie. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

A series of decisive stops by Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and by Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak made this a Madrid derby of goalkeepers and ensured that neither team was rewarded with a score.

With the confidence gained by its recent domination on the home field of its eternal enemy, Atletico went straight after Real Madrid, reducing the impetus of Gareth Bale and finding in Lemar its key player for keeping its rival off balance.

Lemar maneuvered the ball well and assisted Griezmann and Diego Costa by effectively passing it to them, though in separate attacks they were stopped by Courtois. Atletico's Saul was the first to take a shot, a long ball that Courtois knocked away with his fists.

Real Madrid seemed at one point to weaken. It needed the magic of the absent Isco, not to mention the power lost with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was always decisive in the big games.

Only Real's Dani Carvajal caused any danger. His shots at center looked threatening but didn't bother Oblak, particularly thanks to the good coverage provided by Gimenez and Godin.

Real Madrid seemed in charge of the derby in the first half when Bale had the only clear shot for his team with a ball that just missed the far post.

At the start of the second half there was silence in the stands of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when fans saw that Bale did not come out of the locker room after halftime. He had suffered an injury and Real manager Lopetegui chose Ceballos to replace him.

Real Madrid possessed the ball most of the time from then on, but the defense Oblak represented was never in doubt. Asensio sought ways to get around him, but was always effectively blocked.

And so the game came to an end: many good plays, no score.