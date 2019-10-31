A visitor takes pictures at an exhibition dedicated to his father Osamu Tezuka, the father of manga, at Cataluna's National Art Museum (MNAC) in Barcelona, Spain, 31 October 2019. EPA/Alejandro García

Japanese filmmaker Macoto Tezuka poses at the exhibition dedicated to his father Osamu Tezuka, the father of manga, at Cataluna's National Art Museum (MNAC) in Barcelona, Spain, 31 October 2019. EPA/Alejandro García

Cosplayers pose at Manga Barcelona fair in Barcelona, Spain, 31 October 2019. The 25th edition of Manga Barcelona runs from 31 October to 03 November 2019. EPA/Alejandro García

Visitors are seen at Manga Barcelona fair in Barcelona, Spain, 31 October 2019. The 25th edition of Manga Barcelona runs from 31 October to 03 November 2019. EPA/Alejandro García

‘God of manga’ Osamu Tezuka in first Spain exhibition

Manga Barcelona has opened its doors for the 25th year with an exhibition featuring the "God of Manga" Osamu Tezuka.

Queues of manga fans, known as "otakus", formed at the entrance of the Fira de Barcelona before the opening on Thursday.