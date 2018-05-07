Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena in action against Germany's Julia Goerges during their second round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Germany's Julia Goerges in action against Spain's Lara Arruabarrena during their second round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Germany's Julia Goerges, the 11th seed, rallied here Monday from a set down for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Arruabarrena seemed on her way to a first win against Goerges in their third career match when she sealed the first set and took a 3-1 advantage in the second.

But Goerges, ranked 12th in the world, turned up the heat in time, winning five out of the next six games in the second set to prevail in the 105-minute match.

In the second round of the WTA clay-court tournament, Goerges will square off against France's Caroline Garcia, who defeated Petra Martic of Croatia 6-3, 7-5.