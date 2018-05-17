Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his men's singles third round match against Belgium's David Goffin at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Belgium's David Goffin in action during his men's singles third round match against Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Belgium's David Goffin on Thursday booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open when Argentine Juan Martin del Potro retired with a groin injury during their third-round clash.

The big-hitting Del Potro, the world No. 6, lost the first set 6-2 but was leading 5-4 in the second set when he was forced to retire after one hour and 46 minutes of play.

As is typical of many of Goffin's matches, the contest featured a large number of break points (18) and service breaks (six).

The Belgian managed to win the first set without facing a single break point, but Del Potro lost his serve four times in the match and broke Goffin's serve twice in the second set.

The 10th-ranked Goffin has reached the Italian Open quarter-finals on two previous occasions and will try to book a first-ever berth in the final four of this elite clay-court event when he takes on either defending champion Alexander Zverev or Briton Kyle Edmund on Friday.

The Italian Open is one of nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events and a key tune-up for the French Open, which gets under way on May 27.