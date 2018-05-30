Corentin Moutet of France plays David Goffin of Belgium during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Eighth-seeded Belgian David Goffin brushed aside home-crowd hopeful Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-0, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the French Open.

Goffin, 27, dominated the baseline rallies against the 19-year-old Frenchman, who had won his first career match at a Grand Slam tournament by surprising big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic in straight sets in the first round.

The Belgian world No. 9 had to rally from two sets down in an opening-round victory over the Netherlands' Robin Haase and he also got off to a slow start on Wednesday.

But he won 15 straight games to turn a 2-5 first-set deficit into a 7-5, 6-0, 4-0 lead.

Goffin is the shortest player in the top 10 of the ATP rankings at 1.8 meters (5-foot-11), but he had the height and power advantage over the 1.75-meter Moutet.

Lacking pop on his serve, the diminutive Frenchman did not have the weapons to bother his opponent and was broken eight times over the course of the lopsided match.

Goffin's third-round opponent will be either 32nd-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils - a four-time quarter-finalist at the French Open, tennis' premier clay-court event - or Slovakia's Martin Klizan.