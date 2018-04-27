David Goffin of Belgium returns the ball to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their quarter-final match at the Barcelona Open in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter-final match at Barcelona Open in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Fourth-seeded Belgian David Goffin notched his third straight come-from-behind victory at the Barcelona Open, defeating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2 Friday to set up a semi-final showdown at this clay-court event against 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Goffin faced less danger than he did in his opening-match 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 comeback victory over Spaniard Marcel Granollers on Tuesday - when he trailed by two service breaks in the second set and staved off a match point - and his 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 third-round win over Russian Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

After the players traded service breaks late in the first set, the eighth-seeded Bautista Agut won the tiebreaker by taking risks with his forehand and hitting close to the lines.

But the Spaniard was unable to control his service games the rest of the way, getting broken three times in the second set and twice more in the decider.

Bautista Agut had a chance to draw level with Goffin when he earned a break point while trailing 3-2 in the third set, but the match slipped away after he squandered that opportunity.

Next up for Goffin in Saturday's second semi-final will be Spanish world No. 1 and top seed Rafael Nadal, who extended his Open Era record streak of clay-court sets won to 42 in a 6-0, 7-5 victory Friday over Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

The Spanish great kept the streak alive on Friday by rallying from a 5-3 deficit in the second set.

Nadal is looking for his 11th title at this French Open tune-up event and needs to win the tournament once again to stay in the No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Saturday's first semi-final will pit 19-year-old Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas against fifth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta.