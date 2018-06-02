Belgium's David Goffin hits a serve during his third-round French Open match against France's Gael Monfils in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France's Gael Monfils in action versus Belgium's David Goffin in the third round of the French Open on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Belgium's David Goffin reacts after defeating France's Gael Monfils in third-round French Open action in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Belgium's David Goffin, eighth-seeded, narrowly avoided defeat on Saturday, as he had to save four match points to overcome France's Gael Monfils 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open third round.

The match lasted three hours and 58 minutes and was played over two days after being suspended Friday due to rain.

Goffin started Saturday with a 3-2 advantage in the third set, with each player having won a set.

Monflis, who had been struggling with physical issues, still managed to live up to his reputation and rally to seal the third set and build up a 5-4 advantage in the fourth.

It was then when Monflis had four match points to earn a place in the round of 16 for the eighth time in his career, but squandered all of them.

Goffin ruthlessly rallied to draw level at two sets each, then proceeded to win the fifth set, which saw a total of six service breaks, with the Belgian player breaking four times.

Next, the world No. 9 is scheduled to take on Italy's Marco Cecchinato.