Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) shoots a three point shot as San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli (2-R) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (L) defend during the first half of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

epa07349196 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) dunks the ball over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (L) during the first half of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (L) is greeted by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) after drawing a foul by the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) goes to the basket for a slam dunk against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Klay Thompson scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors got their 13th win in their last 14 games after beating the San Antonio Spurs 141-102 at the Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Warriors (38-15) continued their recent surging form to overwhelm the depleted visitors and consolidate their lead atop the Western Conference, while the Spurs (32-24) remain in playoff contention in sixth.

San Antonio were missing LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White, and despite breaking the 100-point barrier, fell to their second straight loss.

Patty Mills put up 16 points for the Spurs, with Rudy Gay adding 15 and Davis Bertans putting up 12.

The game was effectively settled by half time, with the home team going in at the break up by 14 points.

The reigning NBA champions came out for the second half and put together one of their best third-quarter performances of the year so far, outscoring the Spurs 49-31, shooting 17-of-22 from the field and 71% from the 3-point line.

Thompson had four from downtown off of five attempts, with three apiece from Durant and Curry, who ended the game with 19 points and seven assists.

Six players in total scored in double points for the home team, with DeMarcus Cousins (15), Andre Iguodala (11) and Kevin Looney (10) also contributing to a complete team performance.

Kerr praised his players’ professionalism and focus in dispatching a Spurs team that was missing three of its starters.

“That last two-minute stretch in the second quarter gave us some breathing room, and then the reality set in in terms of the talent disparity with their guys being out, we kind of wore them down," Kerr said.

“It’s important when you know the other team’s best couple of players aren’t out there, you got to stay focused, and I was happy that our guys did that," he added.

Golden State will look to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference when they travel to Arizona to face the last-placed Phoenix Suns.