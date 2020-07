British artist and musician Goldie speaks to the media at the Aurum Gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 June 2020. Aurum Gallery opened on 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

British artist and musician Goldie walks through the Aurum Gallery in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 June 2020. The gallery opened on 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

He has been a musician, DJ, acclaimed graffiti artist, and has acted in James Bond movies. Now the multifaceted Britisher, popularly known as Goldie, has launched a gallery in Bangkok that showcases contemporary, urban, and street art from around the world.

But why Bangkok? Because the city of angels "reminds me of Barcelona or New York in the 1980s,” Goldie says. EFE-EPA