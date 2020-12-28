The preventative measures enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 are consigned to the memories of Wuhan residents a year after the first confirmed cases of coronavirus began to emerge in the Chinese city, but many questions remain as to how it grew into a pandemic that to this day has the world in its grips.

With no local cases of Covid-19 since mid-May, it is no longer necessary to provide a clean bill of health via a scannable QR code to access public transport in Hubei province in central China and obligatory mask use has gradually wound down since the draconian lockdowns of January this year. EFE-EPA

