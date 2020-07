Mortal remains of 250 Mexican people that died from COVID-19 in New York can be seen during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

American Cardinal Nolan of the Catholic Church and members of the Archbishop of New York pray during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID victims from Mexico, in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. The victims remains will be repatriated to Mexico later in the day, where they will be delivered to their families. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

American Cardinal Nolan of the Catholic Church prays during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID victims from Mexico in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Family members pray during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID victims from Mexico, in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Consul General of Mexico in New York Jorge Islas Lopez addresses the attendees during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID-19 victims from Mexico, in New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

American Cardinal Nolan of the Catholic Church and members of the Archbishop of New York during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID victims from Mexico, in New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

New York bid farewell to 250 Mexican "heroes" in a heartfelt ceremony at the St. Patrick's Cathedral, before the remains of Covid-19 victims in the city were transferred to their native country on a Mexican military plane, marking the largest repatriation in its history.

"Thanks to these 250 heroes, who are known as front liners, this city continued to function," the Mexican consul in New York, Jorge Islas Lopez, who traveled to Mexico with the urns, said at the ceremony on Saturday. EFE-EPA