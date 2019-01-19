Bayern Munich's team celebrates after taking a 3-1 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match against 1899 Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch (R) in action against Bayern's Leon Goretzka during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 18, 2019.

Bayern Munich's team celebrates after winning a German Bundesliga soccer match against 1899 Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 18, 2019.

Bayern Munich earned a 3-1 road win here Friday night over 1899 Hoffenheim in Bundesliga midseason action thanks to a brace by Leon Goretzka and another goal by Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants quickly seized control of the Matchday 18 contest at Rhein-Neckar Arena, making forays into the opposing area while also neutralizing the host club's attacking efforts.

Bayern's first goal-scoring chance came in the 10th minute when Robert Lewandowski got off a shot in the penalty box off a cross from David Alaba, who had been the recipient of a long-range pass from Thiago.

Eight minutes later, a shot off the foot of Thomas Muller grazed the post, while Hoffenheim goalie Oliver Baumann stopped a close-range attempt by Goretzka in the 29th minute.

The visitors finally got on the scoreboard in the 34th minute on a play that began with a cross from the left side by Kingsley Coman to Lewandowski.

Although Baumann was able to stop the Polish star's header, Goretzka was there to put home the rebound.

Bayern's second goal then came after one of Hoffenheim's rare chances at the other end of the field, with Coman and Alaba leading a counter-attack off a corner kick that led to a right-footed goal by Goretzka in first-half injury time.

Hoffenheim generated more offense after the intermission, although the six-time defending Bundesliga champions still remained the more aggressive side overall.

The hosts pulled one back in the 59th minute when Nico Schulz scored on a counter-attack play; Baumann then kept his team within striking distance by making several solid saves.

Although a header by substitute Adam Szalai forced Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to make a remarkable save in the 83rd minute, Lewandowski put the game out of reach four minutes later with a close-range goal set up by passes by Colombian substitute James Rodriguez and Muller.

With the win, second-placed Bayern (39 points) provisionally moved to within three points of leaders Borussia Dortmund, who will play an away match against fourth-placed Leipzig (31 points) on Saturday.

Hoffenheim are provisionally in seventh place in the Bundesliga with 25 points.