Fifty days ago, when Buddhi Prabodha Karunaratne, a 28-year-old Sri Lankan protester, was asked which political outfit he belonged to, he was perplexed to realize that anti-government protests could not be considered apolitical.

Karunaratne told journalists that thousands of people sans political affiliations came to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over the worst economic crisis – something incomprehensible for the questioners.

“They did not understand,” Karunaratne told EFE. EFE

