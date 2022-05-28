Fifty days ago, when Buddhi Prabodha Karunaratne, a 28-year-old Sri Lankan protester, was asked which political outfit he belonged to, he was perplexed to realize that anti-government protests could not be considered apolitical.
Karunaratne told journalists that thousands of people sans political affiliations came to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over the worst economic crisis – something incomprehensible for the questioners.
“They did not understand,” Karunaratne told EFE. EFE
