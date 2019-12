Molten brass being poured into moulds in a foundry at Gadaladeniya in Pilimathalwa 110 kilometers toward Kandy from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan brass ornament shop owner Senaka Jayalath (41) mounting a Sri Lankan State emblem on an elegant frame in his salesroom at Gadaladeniya in Pilimathalwa 110 kms towards Kandy from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka Government emblem is displayed on a wall in the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan brass worker Rasika Kelum Dhramadasa (41) cutting off the unwanted portions from a cast of a State emblem in his foundry at Gadaladeniya in Pilimathalwa 110 kms towards Kandy from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan brass worker Dehideniye Gedara Thilkarathna (55) using a LPG gas fired blowtorch to season a State emblem after the final engraving in his workshop at Gadaladeniya in Pilimathalwa 110 kms towards Kandy from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan brass worker Dehideniye Gedara Thilkarathna (55) giving the final touches to the intricate designs on a State emblem in his workshop at Gadaladeniya in Pilimathalwa 110 kms towards Kandy from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2019 EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Every day, a 41-year-old brass craft seller from a village in the Sri Lankan inland opened his handicraft shop at about 7 am, and – after his offerings to Buddha – distributed the little work there was among his four employees.

The lack of orders and a rise in raw material prices during the last five years had severely affected Senaka Jayalath’s trade in Pilimathalawa, which he has carried out for more than two decades. EFE-EPA